Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) & WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Head to Head Analysis

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Truist Financial and WesBanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 12 6 0 2.33 WesBanco 0 4 1 0 2.20

Truist Financial presently has a consensus price target of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.95%. WesBanco has a consensus price target of $31.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than WesBanco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

71.1% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 20.17% 11.73% 1.16% WesBanco 26.04% 8.49% 1.14%

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Truist Financial pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WesBanco has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Truist Financial and WesBanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $25.36 billion 1.51 $6.26 billion $4.32 6.64 WesBanco $613.44 million 2.37 $192.11 million $3.07 7.96

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Truist Financial beats WesBanco on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, small business and student lending, floor plan, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. Further, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

