UniBot (UNIBOT) One Day Volume Hits $13.51 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. UniBot has a market cap of $78.38 million and approximately $13.51 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for about $78.38 or 0.00293303 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniBot has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 75.82742684 USD and is down -10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $6,201,422.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

