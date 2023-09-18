United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q3 guidance to 1.00-1.15 EPS.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of X stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,830,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,985. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $279,505.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

