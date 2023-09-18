USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $26.11 billion and $3.42 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USD Coin

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,112,678,398 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a stablecoin maintaining a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar, backed by dollar-denominated assets. Accessible on multiple blockchains, it is integral to the DeFi space. Users can buy or redeem USDC for fiat currency, with corresponding tokens minted or burned to maintain its value. USDC’s uses include hedging, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, and various financial services. It competes with other stablecoins and offers borderless access. Managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, its reserves are overseen by Grant Thornton.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

