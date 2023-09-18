Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,559. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

