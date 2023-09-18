Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.39. 78,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.80 and its 200 day moving average is $221.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.