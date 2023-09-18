Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,722. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

