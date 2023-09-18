Velas (VLX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $906,704.42

Velas (VLX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $22.67 million and $906,704.42 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00034082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00027438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,500,233,982 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.