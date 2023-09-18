Verge Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Verge has a total market cap of $56.13 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,706.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00246333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.57 or 0.00810940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.73 or 0.00545678 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00058590 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00117874 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,396,069 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.