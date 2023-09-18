Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $13,040.89 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,706.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00247373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.50 or 0.00810674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00547910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00058611 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00118263 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,661,685 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

