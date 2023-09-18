Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Up 10.6% in August

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 453,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.51. 81,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 112.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 275.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 91.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

