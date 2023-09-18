Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Acquires $33,284.20 in Stock

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams bought 35,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $33,284.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,558.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Gregg Williams bought 66,743 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $64,073.28.

On Monday, September 11th, Gregg Williams bought 1,854 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $1,761.30.

On Thursday, September 7th, Gregg Williams bought 33,700 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $31,678.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Gregg Williams bought 4,997 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $4,647.21.

On Thursday, August 31st, Gregg Williams bought 5,295 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $4,871.40.

Shares of VANI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 98,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,303. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vivani Medical by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 45,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the second quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the first quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivani Medical by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118,433 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

