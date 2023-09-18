Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Critical Survey

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment pays out 117.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Walker & Dunlop pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.80 9.42 Walker & Dunlop $1.11 billion 2.45 $213.82 million $4.25 19.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.3% of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firm Capital Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 0 2.00

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.47%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.34%. Given Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Profitability

This table compares Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 12.85% 9.73% 3.45%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Firm Capital Mortgage Investment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

