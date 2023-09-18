Wanchain Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $36.45 million and approximately $964,777.78 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00027379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003333 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,061,540 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

