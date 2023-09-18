Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.98

Shares of Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Want Want China’s previous dividend of $0.52.
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
