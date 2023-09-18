WAX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.43 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $135.99 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,049,661,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,611,283 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,049,345,232.1394978 with 3,356,294,797.268444 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0400995 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $9,866,376.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

