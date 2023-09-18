WAX Trading Up 9.8% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $135.28 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,049,797,464 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,697,029 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,049,345,232.1394978 with 3,356,294,797.268444 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0400995 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $9,866,376.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

