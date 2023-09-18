WOW-token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $232.02 million and approximately $2.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003011 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006195 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02320194 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.