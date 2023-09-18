Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ XELB traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.18. 22,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

