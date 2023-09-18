Zcash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.55 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Zcash has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $413.98 million and approximately $35.55 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $25.35 or 0.00094936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00047888 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00027212 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.