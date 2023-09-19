3,425 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 287,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 171,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,854,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 510,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,881. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $109.71. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

