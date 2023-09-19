A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.20. The stock had a trading volume of 831,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.