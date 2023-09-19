abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.90

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.90 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.30 ($0.77), with a volume of 423038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.70 ($0.78).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.
abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.
