abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.90

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61.90 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 62.30 ($0.77), with a volume of 423038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.70 ($0.78).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered abrdn European Logistics Income to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of £256.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,567.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

