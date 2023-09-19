Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGD stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 319,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 119.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

