abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.
About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
