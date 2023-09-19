abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

