Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 16.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 371,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

GOLF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 72,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,821. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.86. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,064.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,474,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $16,261,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 278,613 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $11,237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

