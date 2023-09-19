Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 903,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 693,591 shares.The stock last traded at $0.70 and had previously closed at $0.74.

Several research firms recently commented on ADAP. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 128.63% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The company had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,534 shares of company stock worth $50,247 in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

