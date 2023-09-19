Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.9% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $2,552,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,262,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,673,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

