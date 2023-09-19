Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.92 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 79 ($0.98). Approximately 19,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 19,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.95).

Aeorema Communications Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.45. The company has a market capitalization of £7.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,316.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in the devising and delivering of corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

