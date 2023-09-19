Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 353,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.

Air New Zealand Stock Performance

Shares of ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

