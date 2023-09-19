Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 353,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.
Air New Zealand Stock Performance
Shares of ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Air New Zealand has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
