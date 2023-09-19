Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €33.92 ($36.09) and last traded at €34.14 ($36.32). Approximately 305,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.91 ($37.14).

Aixtron Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services.

