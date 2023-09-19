Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 434,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 301,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.38%.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.
