Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Up 14.6% in August

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,800 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 434,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 301,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.38%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

