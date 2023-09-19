Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Announces GBX 3.70 Dividend

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Alpha Group International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,015 ($24.96) on Tuesday. Alpha Group International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,740 ($21.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,340 ($28.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £872.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,467.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,134.02.

Alpha Group International Company Profile

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

