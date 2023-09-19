Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Announces GBX 3.70 Dividend

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Alpha Group International Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of LON ALPH opened at GBX 2,015 ($24.96) on Tuesday. Alpha Group International has a 12-month low of GBX 1,740 ($21.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,340 ($28.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £872.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,467.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,134.02.
Alpha Group International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Group International
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Hostess Acquisition, 3.3% Dividend Make J.M. Smucker a Sweet Deal
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Nikola’s Stock Could Double in Price Within Weeks
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Drones Can Lift AeroVironment Shares To New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.