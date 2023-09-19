Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Up 6.2% in August

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 46,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,635,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,268,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $139.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average of $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,941. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

