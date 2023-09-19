AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in August

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,971,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 4,478,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 345.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AltaGas

AltaGas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATGFF remained flat at $20.19 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $21.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

