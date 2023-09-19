AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in August

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,971,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 15th total of 4,478,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 345.2 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
