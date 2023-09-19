Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,900 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 446,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 551.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ampol in a report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ampol Trading Up 1.1 %

Ampol Company Profile

Shares of CTXAF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. Ampol has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $22.42.

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

