Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 607 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.49. 137,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

