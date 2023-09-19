Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after buying an additional 1,110,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. 1,383,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,808. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.