Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 360.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JEPI stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.96. 2,603,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,899. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

