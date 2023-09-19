Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in ASML by 100.0% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $591.66. 493,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $673.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

