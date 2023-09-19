Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,478,790,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $406.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,433. The stock has a market cap of $325.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $411.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.