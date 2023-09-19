Aprio Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.65. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

