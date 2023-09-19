Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. 234,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

