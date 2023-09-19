Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 143 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth $663,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,003. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.43.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

