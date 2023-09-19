Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 570 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.48. 2,371,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,921. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.44.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

