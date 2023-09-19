Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. 937,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,197. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

