Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes $265,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,235 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

