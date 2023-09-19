Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,680 shares during the period. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 12.41% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF worth $42,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JUCY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 186,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JUCY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 303,425 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

