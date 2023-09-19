ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 4,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

ATIF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

