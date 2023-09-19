AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Price Hits $890.39 on Top Exchanges

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $890.39 or 0.03265025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AvocadoCoin’s official website is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.